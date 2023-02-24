No. 19 Creighton visits Moore and Villanova

Creighton Bluejays (18-10, 12-5 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (14-14, 8-9 Big East) Philadelphia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Creighton Bluejays (18-10, 12-5 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (14-14, 8-9 Big East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova hosts the No. 19 Creighton Bluejays after Justin Moore scored 25 points in Villanova’s 64-63 victory over the Xavier Musketeers.

The Wildcats have gone 9-3 in home games. Villanova ranks ninth in the Big East in rebounding with 28.9 rebounds. Eric Dixon paces the Wildcats with 6.6 boards.

The Bluejays are 12-5 in conference games. Creighton is the Big East leader with 27.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Baylor Scheierman averaging 7.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Daniels is averaging 15.6 points for the Wildcats. Cam Whitmore is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Villanova.

Ryan Kalkbrenner is averaging 14.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Bluejays. Trey Alexander is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Creighton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 66.1 points, 27.6 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Bluejays: 8-2, averaging 75.5 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

