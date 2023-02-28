No. 18 San Diego State faces Boise State, aims for 4th straight road win

San Diego State Aztecs (23-5, 14-2 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (22-7, 12-4 MWC) Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST…

San Diego State Aztecs (23-5, 14-2 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (22-7, 12-4 MWC)

Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boise State -2; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 San Diego State visits Boise State aiming to prolong its three-game road winning streak.

The Broncos have gone 13-1 at home. Boise State is fifth in the MWC with 7.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Tyson Degenhart averaging 1.9.

The Aztecs have gone 14-2 against MWC opponents. San Diego State ranks fourth in the MWC shooting 36.0% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Degenhart is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Broncos. Max Rice is averaging 14.8 points and 5.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Boise State.

Matt Bradley is scoring 13.0 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Aztecs. Darrion Trammell is averaging 9.2 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 35.7% over the past 10 games for San Diego State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 7-3, averaging 71.1 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Aztecs: 9-1, averaging 70.5 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.