No. 18 Creighton puts home win streak on the line against No. 11 Marquette

Marquette Golden Eagles (21-6, 13-3 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (18-9, 12-4 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Creighton will try to keep its eight-game home win streak alive when the Bluejays face No. 11 Marquette.

The Bluejays have gone 12-1 in home games. Creighton is sixth in the Big East scoring 76.3 points while shooting 46.7% from the field.

The Golden Eagles are 13-3 against Big East opponents. Marquette leads the Big East scoring 16.5 fast break points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Kalkbrenner is shooting 70.3% and averaging 14.8 points for the Bluejays. Baylor Scheierman is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Creighton.

Kam Jones is shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 14.9 points. Olivier-Maxence Prosper is averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games for Marquette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 9-1, averaging 75.7 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 76.7 points, 26.7 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

