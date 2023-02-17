No. 16 Xavier hosts DePaul after Johnson’s 26-point performance

DePaul Blue Demons (9-17, 3-12 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (19-7, 11-4 Big East) Cincinnati; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

DePaul Blue Demons (9-17, 3-12 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (19-7, 11-4 Big East)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul visits the No. 16 Xavier Musketeers after Javan Johnson scored 26 points in DePaul’s 92-83 overtime loss to the St. John’s (NY) Red Storm.

The Musketeers have gone 13-1 at home. Xavier has a 5-4 record in one-possession games.

The Blue Demons are 3-12 against Big East opponents. DePaul ranks third in the Big East shooting 35.7% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Souley Boum is averaging 16.4 points and 4.8 assists for the Musketeers. Colby Jones is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Xavier.

Umoja Gibson is shooting 42.4% and averaging 16.2 points for the Blue Demons. Johnson is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for DePaul.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 6-4, averaging 80.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Blue Demons: 2-8, averaging 71.2 points, 28.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

