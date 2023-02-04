No. 16 Xavier faces St. John’s (NY) following Nunge’s 23-point game

St. John’s (NY) Red Storm (14-9, 4-8 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (18-5, 10-2 Big East) Cincinnati; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

St. John’s (NY) Red Storm (14-9, 4-8 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (18-5, 10-2 Big East)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Xavier -8.5; over/under is 164.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Xavier takes on the St. John’s (NY) Red Storm after Jack Nunge scored 23 points in Xavier’s 85-83 overtime victory over the Providence Friars.

The Musketeers have gone 12-1 in home games. Xavier averages 20.8 assists per game to lead the Big East, paced by Souley Boum with 5.1.

The Red Storm have gone 4-8 against Big East opponents. St. John’s (NY) is fifth in the Big East scoring 77.3 points per game and is shooting 45.6%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boum is averaging 16.3 points and 5.1 assists for the Musketeers. Colby Jones is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Xavier.

Andre Curbelo is averaging 9.7 points, 4.6 assists and 1.8 steals for the Red Storm. Joel Soriano is averaging 16.7 points and 12.7 rebounds while shooting 56.6% over the past 10 games for St. John’s (NY).

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 8-2, averaging 82.6 points, 35.6 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points per game.

Red Storm: 3-7, averaging 74.4 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.