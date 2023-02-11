No. 15 Saint Mary’s (CA) visits Portland after Johnson’s 31-point showing

Saint Mary’s Gaels (21-5, 10-1 WCC) at Portland Pilots (13-14, 5-7 WCC) Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Saint Mary’s Gaels (21-5, 10-1 WCC) at Portland Pilots (13-14, 5-7 WCC)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland -11.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Saint Mary’s (CA) visits the Portland Pilots after Logan Johnson scored 31 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 78-74 overtime loss to the Loyola Marymount Lions.

The Pilots have gone 10-4 in home games. Portland ranks ninth in the WCC in rebounding averaging 30.7 rebounds. Moses Wood leads the Pilots with 6.2 boards.

The Gaels are 10-1 against conference opponents. Saint Mary’s (CA) scores 71.7 points while outscoring opponents by 13.2 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wood is scoring 15.2 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Pilots. Tyler Robertson is averaging 13.7 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 40.3% over the past 10 games for Portland.

Johnson is averaging 12.8 points, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals for the Gaels. Aidan Mahaney is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Saint Mary’s (CA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 5-5, averaging 77.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.5 points per game.

Gaels: 9-1, averaging 75.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

