No. 14 Baylor visits No. 17 TCU after George’s 23-point game

Baylor Bears (18-6, 7-4 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (17-7, 6-5 Big 12) Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Baylor Bears (18-6, 7-4 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (17-7, 6-5 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Baylor plays the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs after Keyonte George scored 23 points in Baylor’s 82-72 win against the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Horned Frogs have gone 11-2 in home games. TCU is 16- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.7 turnovers per game.

The Bears are 7-4 in Big 12 play. Baylor averages 79.0 points and has outscored opponents by 9.8 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Miles averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Horned Frogs, scoring 18.1 points while shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc. Damion Baugh is averaging 13 points, 5.2 assists and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for TCU.

George is averaging 17.5 points for the Bears. Adam Flagler is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Baylor.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 4-6, averaging 73.5 points, 30.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Bears: 8-2, averaging 77.9 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.