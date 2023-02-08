No. 14 Baylor takes on Oklahoma, seeks 5th straight home win

Oklahoma Sooners (12-11, 2-8 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (17-6, 6-4 Big 12) Waco, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Oklahoma Sooners (12-11, 2-8 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (17-6, 6-4 Big 12)

Waco, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Baylor -9.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Baylor hosts Oklahoma trying to continue its four-game home winning streak.

The Bears have gone 11-2 in home games. Baylor is 3-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Sooners are 2-8 against Big 12 opponents. Oklahoma has a 6-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Bridges is averaging 10.1 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Bears. Keyonte George is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for Baylor.

Grant Sherfield is averaging 16.9 points and 3.2 assists for the Sooners. Jalen Hill is averaging 10.3 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 52.6% over the past 10 games for Oklahoma.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 78.4 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Sooners: 3-7, averaging 66.3 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

