No. 14 Baylor takes on Oklahoma, aims for 5th straight home win

Oklahoma Sooners (12-11, 2-8 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (17-6, 6-4 Big 12)

Waco, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Baylor will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Bears face Oklahoma.

The Bears have gone 11-2 in home games. Baylor has a 15-6 record against opponents over .500.

The Sooners are 2-8 against Big 12 opponents. Oklahoma averages 12.3 turnovers per game and is 4-0 when winning the turnover battle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Flagler is shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 15.1 points and five assists. Keyonte George is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for Baylor.

Grant Sherfield is averaging 16.9 points and 3.2 assists for the Sooners. Jalen Hill is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 78.4 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Sooners: 3-7, averaging 66.3 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

