No. 13 Gonzaga visits Pepperdine following Mitchell’s 22-point showing

Gonzaga Bulldogs (22-5, 11-2 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (9-18, 2-11 WCC)

Malibu, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine hosts the No. 13 Gonzaga Bulldogs after Mike Mitchell Jr. scored 22 points in Pepperdine’s 88-80 loss to the San Francisco Dons.

The Waves are 8-6 on their home court. Pepperdine is 7-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bulldogs are 11-2 against WCC opponents. Gonzaga leads the WCC with 43.3 points per game in the paint led by Drew Timme averaging 14.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maxwell Lewis is shooting 48.4% and averaging 17.6 points for the Waves. Mitchell is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Pepperdine.

Timme is shooting 60.7% and averaging 20.8 points for the Bulldogs. Julian Strawther is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Gonzaga.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 2-8, averaging 77.6 points, 30.5 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 89.1 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 53.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.