No. 12 Kansas State visits Tyson and Texas Tech

Kansas State Wildcats (19-5, 7-4 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (12-12, 1-10 Big 12)

Lubbock, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech plays the No. 12 Kansas State Wildcats after Jaylon Tyson scored 20 points in Texas Tech’s 71-68 loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The Red Raiders are 9-4 in home games. Texas Tech is eighth in the Big 12 with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Fardaws Aimaq averaging 3.3.

The Wildcats are 7-4 in Big 12 play. Kansas State averages 17.2 assists per game to lead the Big 12, paced by Markquis Nowell with 7.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Vion Harmon is averaging 13 points, 3.5 assists and 1.8 steals for the Red Raiders. Kevin Obanor is averaging 16.0 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the past 10 games for Texas Tech.

Nowell is shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 16.9 points, 7.8 assists and 2.3 steals. Keyontae Johnson is shooting 52.4% and averaging 18.5 points over the past 10 games for Kansas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 2-8, averaging 66.2 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 74.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

