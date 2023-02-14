No. 11 Marquette plays No. 16 Xavier, seeks 9th straight home win

Xavier Musketeers (19-6, 11-3 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (20-6, 12-3 Big East) Milwaukee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Xavier Musketeers (19-6, 11-3 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (20-6, 12-3 Big East)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Marquette will try to keep its eight-game home win streak intact when the Golden Eagles take on No. 16 Xavier.

The Golden Eagles have gone 13-1 at home. Marquette is the best team in the Big East with 16.4 fast break points.

The Musketeers are 11-3 against Big East opponents. Xavier leads college basketball with 20.6 assists per game led by Souley Boum averaging 4.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kam Jones is shooting 48.4% and averaging 15.2 points for the Golden Eagles. Olivier-Maxence Prosper is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Marquette.

Boum is scoring 16.1 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Musketeers. Colby Jones is averaging 15.0 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 52.2% over the past 10 games for Xavier.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 79.3 points, 25.9 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Musketeers: 7-3, averaging 82.2 points, 34.3 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

