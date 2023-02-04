No. 11 Baylor hosts Obanor and Texas Tech

Texas Tech Red Raiders (12-10, 1-8 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (16-6, 5-4 Big 12) Waco, Texas; Saturday, 1 p.m.…

Texas Tech Red Raiders (12-10, 1-8 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (16-6, 5-4 Big 12)

Waco, Texas; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Baylor -9.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech visits the No. 11 Baylor Bears after Kevin Obanor scored 24 points in Texas Tech’s 80-77 overtime victory over the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Bears are 10-2 on their home court. Baylor is sixth in the Big 12 with 14.9 assists per game led by Adam Flagler averaging 4.8.

The Red Raiders are 1-8 in conference matchups. Texas Tech is 5-10 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Flagler is averaging 15.3 points, 4.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bears. Keyonte George is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for Baylor.

Obanor is averaging 15.7 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Red Raiders. De’Vion Harmon is averaging 12.8 points, 3.7 assists and two steals over the last 10 games for Texas Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 75.7 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Red Raiders: 2-8, averaging 66.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

