No. 10 Tennessee visits Texas A&M after Taylor’s 21-point performance

Tennessee Volunteers (20-7, 9-5 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (20-7, 12-2 SEC)

College Station, Texas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M hosts the No. 10 Tennessee Volunteers after Wade Taylor IV scored 21 points in Texas A&M’s 69-60 victory against the Missouri Tigers.

The Aggies are 13-1 in home games. Texas A&M averages 74.3 points while outscoring opponents by 8.4 points per game.

The Volunteers are 9-5 against SEC opponents. Tennessee scores 71.7 points and has outscored opponents by 15.0 points per game.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Henry Coleman III is averaging 9.9 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Aggies. Taylor is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M.

Zakai Zeigler is averaging 10.8 points, 5.4 assists and two steals for the Volunteers. Santiago Vescovi is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 8-2, averaging 71.2 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Volunteers: 6-4, averaging 67.1 points, 36.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.

