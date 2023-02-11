No. 1 Purdue visits Northwestern following Smith’s 24-point showing

Purdue Boilermakers (23-2, 12-2 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (17-7, 8-5 Big Ten) Evanston, Illinois; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Purdue Boilermakers (23-2, 12-2 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (17-7, 8-5 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Purdue visits the Northwestern Wildcats after Braden Smith scored 24 points in Purdue’s 87-73 win over the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Wildcats are 10-4 on their home court. Northwestern is eighth in the Big Ten with 13.5 assists per game led by Boo Buie averaging 4.5.

The Boilermakers are 12-2 in conference games. Purdue is fifth in the Big Ten scoring 74.6 points per game and is shooting 46.7%.

The Wildcats and Boilermakers face off Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Audige is shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 15.1 points and 2.5 steals. Buie is shooting 39.1% and averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for Northwestern.

Zach Edey is averaging 22.1 points, 13.2 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Boilermakers. Fletcher Loyer is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Purdue.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 69.3 points, 28.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Boilermakers: 9-1, averaging 72.5 points, 35.3 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

