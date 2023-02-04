No. 1 Purdue visits No. 21 Indiana after Gillis’ 29-point game

Purdue Boilermakers (22-1, 11-1 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (15-7, 6-5 Big Ten) Bloomington, Indiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Purdue Boilermakers (22-1, 11-1 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (15-7, 6-5 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indiana -1; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Purdue visits the No. 21 Indiana Hoosiers after Mason Gillis scored 29 points in Purdue’s 80-60 victory over the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The Hoosiers are 11-1 in home games. Indiana is eighth in the Big Ten with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Trayce Jackson-Davis averaging 3.3.

The Boilermakers have gone 11-1 against Big Ten opponents. Purdue has a 4-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hoosiers and Boilermakers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson-Davis is averaging 19.5 points, 11.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.1 blocks for the Hoosiers. Jalen Hood-Schifino is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Zach Edey is averaging 22 points, 13 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Boilermakers. Fletcher Loyer is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Purdue.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 6-4, averaging 73.4 points, 35.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 3.2 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Boilermakers: 9-1, averaging 69.9 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

