No. 1 Houston plays East Carolina after Roberts’ 26-point game

Houston Cougars (26-2, 14-1 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (14-13, 5-9 AAC) Greenville, North Carolina; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Houston Cougars (26-2, 14-1 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (14-13, 5-9 AAC)

Greenville, North Carolina; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Houston plays the East Carolina Pirates after J’wan Roberts scored 26 points in Houston’s 89-59 win over the Tulane Green Wave.

The Pirates are 9-5 on their home court. East Carolina has a 7-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Cougars are 14-1 in conference games. Houston is 18-0 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Pirates and Cougars match up Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Felton is shooting 39.9% and averaging 13.6 points for the Pirates. Brandon Johnson is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for East Carolina.

Marcus Sasser is averaging 16.9 points, 3.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Cougars. Jarace Walker is averaging 11.5 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, averaging 67.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Cougars: 9-1, averaging 76.4 points, 34.5 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.