No. 1 Alabama puts home win streak on the line against Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs (16-10, 6-7 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (22-4, 12-1 SEC) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Georgia Bulldogs (16-10, 6-7 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (22-4, 12-1 SEC)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Alabama -18.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Alabama hosts Georgia aiming to continue its seven-game home winning streak.

The Crimson Tide have gone 12-0 in home games. Alabama is 19-4 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-7 against SEC opponents. Georgia ranks eighth in the SEC shooting 32.5% from deep. KyeRon Lindsay leads the Bulldogs shooting 100% from 3-point range.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Miller is shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson Tide, while averaging 18.7 points and 8.2 rebounds. Mark Sears is shooting 44.7% and averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Alabama.

Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe is averaging 6.3 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Jabri Abdur-Rahim is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 8-2, averaging 81.7 points, 38.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 68.1 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

