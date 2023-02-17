No. 1 Alabama faces Georgia, looks for 8th straight home win

Georgia Bulldogs (16-10, 6-7 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (22-4, 12-1 SEC) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Georgia Bulldogs (16-10, 6-7 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (22-4, 12-1 SEC)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Alabama hosts Georgia trying to continue its seven-game home winning streak.

The Crimson Tide are 12-0 on their home court. Alabama ranks fourth in the SEC with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Charles Bediako averaging 2.4.

The Bulldogs are 6-7 in SEC play. Georgia is 6-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.4 turnovers per game.

The Crimson Tide and Bulldogs match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Miller is shooting 45.2% and averaging 18.7 points for the Crimson Tide. Mark Sears is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Alabama.

Terry Roberts is averaging 14.3 points, 4.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Bulldogs. Kario Oquendo is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Georgia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 8-2, averaging 81.7 points, 38.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 68.1 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

