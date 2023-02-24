NJIT visits Davis and Albany (NY)

NJIT Highlanders (7-20, 4-10 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (7-22, 2-12 America East) Albany, New York; Saturday, 7…

NJIT Highlanders (7-20, 4-10 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (7-22, 2-12 America East)

Albany, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) hosts the NJIT Highlanders after Da’Kquan Davis scored 26 points in Albany (NY)’s 74-72 loss to the Maine Black Bears.

The Great Danes have gone 4-6 in home games. Albany (NY) averages 12.4 turnovers per game and is 5- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Highlanders have gone 4-10 against America East opponents. NJIT gives up 72.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.9 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gerald Drumgoole Jr. is shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Great Danes, while averaging 15.4 points. Jonathan Beagle is averaging 13 points and 7.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for Albany (NY).

Adam Hess is scoring 11.6 points per game with 2.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Highlanders. Kevin Osawe is averaging 12.4 points and 9.7 rebounds while shooting 50.5% over the last 10 games for NJIT.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 1-9, averaging 65.3 points, 28.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Highlanders: 2-8, averaging 69.4 points, 30.9 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

