NJIT takes on New Hampshire on 4-game slide

NJIT Highlanders (7-21, 4-11 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (13-14, 8-7 America East)

Durham, New Hampshire; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT is looking to end its four-game skid with a victory against New Hampshire.

The Wildcats are 9-4 on their home court. New Hampshire is ninth in the America East scoring 66.7 points while shooting 40.2% from the field.

The Highlanders are 4-11 against America East opponents. NJIT has a 0-6 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyree Brown is averaging 11 points and four assists for the Wildcats. Clarence O. Daniels II is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for New Hampshire.

Raheim Sullivan is averaging eight points for the Highlanders. Adam Hess is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for NJIT.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 66.1 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Highlanders: 2-8, averaging 68.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

