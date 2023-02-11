Live Radio
Home » Sports » NJIT takes down Maine 65-50

NJIT takes down Maine 65-50

The Associated Press

February 11, 2023, 6:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Kevin Osawe had 14 points in NJIT’s 65-50 victory over Maine on Saturday night.

Osawe also had eight rebounds for the Highlanders (7-17, 4-7 America East Conference). Kjell de Graaf scored 13 points and added eight rebounds. Paul McMillian IV recorded 11 points and shot 4 of 9 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line.

The Black Bears (10-15, 4-8) were led in scoring by Kellen Tynes, who finished with 14 points and four steals. Jaden Clayton added nine points and three steals for Maine. In addition, Peter Filipovity finished with seven points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up