Nickelberry and La Salle host George Washington

La Salle Explorers (13-15, 7-8 A-10) at George Washington Colonials (14-14, 8-7 A-10) Washington; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

La Salle Explorers (13-15, 7-8 A-10) at George Washington Colonials (14-14, 8-7 A-10)

Washington; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: George Washington -3; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle plays the George Washington Colonials after Josh Nickelberry scored 28 points in La Salle’s 91-74 loss to the Duquesne Dukes.

The Colonials are 10-5 in home games. George Washington has a 4-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Explorers are 7-8 in A-10 play. La Salle is 4-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Bishop is scoring 21.3 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Colonials. Brendan Adams is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for George Washington.

Nickelberry is shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Explorers, while averaging 11.2 points. Khalil Brantley is averaging 13.1 points and four assists over the last 10 games for La Salle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 5-5, averaging 77.0 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points per game.

Explorers: 5-5, averaging 71.6 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

