Nicholls State visits New Orleans after Johnson’s 23-point game

Nicholls State Colonels (14-13, 9-6 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (8-18, 5-10 Southland)

New Orleans; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans plays the Nicholls State Colonels after Jordan Johnson scored 23 points in New Orleans’ 68-65 win over the Northwestern State Demons.

The Privateers have gone 5-9 in home games. New Orleans ranks third in the Southland with 14.5 assists per game led by Johnson averaging 4.1.

The Colonels are 9-6 in conference games. Nicholls State is fourth in the Southland with 22.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Emanuel Littles averaging 4.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Privateers. Khaleb Wilson-Rouse is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Caleb Huffman is averaging 16.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and two steals for the Colonels. Latrell Jones is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Nicholls State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 2-8, averaging 70.2 points, 28.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.

Colonels: 6-4, averaging 79.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

