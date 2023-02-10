Nicholls State takes on SE Louisiana following Jones’ 21-point showing

Nicholls State Colonels (12-11, 7-4 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (14-11, 8-4 Southland) Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Nicholls State Colonels (12-11, 7-4 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (14-11, 8-4 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State takes on the SE Louisiana Lions after Latrell Jones scored 21 points in Nicholls State’s 84-59 win against the New Orleans Privateers.

The Lions have gone 9-3 at home. SE Louisiana ranks sixth in the Southland with 13.8 assists per game led by Boogie Anderson averaging 4.1.

The Colonels are 7-4 against Southland opponents. Nicholls State is second in the Southland giving up 72.3 points while holding opponents to 44.7% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Woodard is shooting 49.4% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 8.3 points. Nick Caldwell is averaging 12.7 points and 5.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for SE Louisiana.

Caleb Huffman is averaging 15.3 points and two steals for the Colonels. Jones is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Nicholls State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 7-3, averaging 79.6 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Colonels: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.