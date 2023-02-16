Nicholls State hosts Texas A&M-CC after Huffman’s 31-point game

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (17-9, 10-3 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (13-11, 8-4 Southland) Thibodaux, Louisiana; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (17-9, 10-3 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (13-11, 8-4 Southland)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nicholls State -2; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State hosts the Texas A&M-CC Islanders after Caleb Huffman scored 31 points in Nicholls State’s 88-77 win against the SE Louisiana Lions.

The Colonels have gone 8-0 at home. Nicholls State has a 6-9 record against teams over .500.

The Islanders are 10-3 against Southland opponents. Texas A&M-CC is 0-2 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Huffman is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Colonels. Latrell Jones is averaging 15.1 points and 4.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Nicholls State.

Isaac Mushila is averaging 14.8 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Islanders. Trey Tennyson is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Islanders: 7-3, averaging 82.3 points, 35.5 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

