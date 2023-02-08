Nicholls State hosts New Orleans after Nelson’s 23-point performance

New Orleans Privateers (6-16, 3-8 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (11-11, 6-4 Southland) Thibodaux, Louisiana; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

New Orleans Privateers (6-16, 3-8 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (11-11, 6-4 Southland)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State takes on the New Orleans Privateers after Marek Nelson scored 23 points in Nicholls State’s 92-91 victory over the Houston Christian Huskies.

The Colonels are 7-0 in home games. Nicholls State is sixth in the Southland shooting 34.4% from downtown, led by Taylor Blanchard shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

The Privateers are 3-8 in Southland play. New Orleans is eighth in the Southland with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Simeon Kirkland averaging 1.8.

The Colonels and Privateers face off Thursday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Huffman is averaging 15.2 points and two steals for the Colonels. Latrell Jones is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Nicholls State.

Jordan Johnson is averaging 17 points and 4.3 assists for the Privateers. Tyson Jackson is averaging 11 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 5-5, averaging 70.2 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Privateers: 3-7, averaging 74.0 points, 30.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

