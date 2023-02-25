Nicholls State hosts Houston Christian after Nelson’s 20-point game

Houston Christian Huskies (10-19, 7-9 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (14-14, 9-7 Southland) Thibodaux, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Houston Christian Huskies (10-19, 7-9 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (14-14, 9-7 Southland)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nicholls State -12.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State hosts the Houston Christian Huskies after Marek Nelson scored 20 points in Nicholls State’s 88-82 loss to the New Orleans Privateers.

The Colonels are 9-2 in home games. Nicholls State is 6-10 against opponents over .500.

The Huskies are 7-9 in Southland play. Houston Christian ranks fourth in the Southland scoring 34.6 points per game in the paint led by Bonke Maring averaging 6.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Huffman is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Colonels. Latrell Jones is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Nicholls State.

Brycen Long is scoring 15.6 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Huskies. Maks Klanjscek is averaging 16.0 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 39.8% over the past 10 games for Houston Christian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 5-5, averaging 79.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 80.1 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.