Niagara hosts Canisius after Henderson’s 22-point game

Canisius Golden Griffins (5-15, 3-8 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (11-9, 6-5 MAAC)

Lewiston, New York; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius visits the Niagara Purple Eagles after Jordan Henderson scored 22 points in Canisius’ 81-74 overtime loss to the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Purple Eagles are 6-2 on their home court. Niagara ranks fourth in the MAAC with 30.4 points per game in the paint led by Noah Thomasson averaging 10.0.

The Golden Griffins have gone 3-8 against MAAC opponents. Canisius gives up 74.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.3 points per game.

The Purple Eagles and Golden Griffins square off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomasson is averaging 18.4 points and 3.4 assists for the Purple Eagles. Aaron Gray is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Niagara.

Henderson is scoring 13.9 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Golden Griffins. Tahj Staveskie is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Canisius.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Eagles: 6-4, averaging 65.4 points, 24.5 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 3-7, averaging 67.4 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

