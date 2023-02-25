Niagara faces Saint Peter’s following Thomasson’s 25-point outing

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (10-16, 5-12 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (15-12, 10-8 MAAC) Lewiston, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (10-16, 5-12 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (15-12, 10-8 MAAC)

Lewiston, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara takes on the Saint Peter’s Peacocks after Noah Thomasson scored 25 points in Niagara’s 76-68 win over the Fairfield Stags.

The Purple Eagles have gone 9-3 at home. Niagara is seventh in the MAAC scoring 64.9 points while shooting 44.6% from the field.

The Peacocks are 5-12 against MAAC opponents. Saint Peter’s is fourth in the MAAC with 32.5 rebounds per game led by Corey Washington averaging 5.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomasson is averaging 19 points and 3.5 assists for the Purple Eagles. Aaron Gray is averaging 13.3 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 45.8% over the past 10 games for Niagara.

Latrell Reid is averaging six points and 3.5 assists for the Peacocks. Isiah Dasher is averaging 15.3 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 38.8% over the past 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Eagles: 6-4, averaging 64.9 points, 29.5 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Peacocks: 3-7, averaging 58.0 points, 30.1 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

