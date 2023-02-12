Live Radio
Home » Sports » NFL Inactive Report

NFL Inactive Report

The Associated Press

February 12, 2023, 5:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Sunday
Super Bowl
State Farm Stadium
Glendale, Ariz.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS vs. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — KANSAS CITY: QB Shane Buechele, RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, DE Joshua Kaindoh, C Austin Reiter, T Darian Kinnard, TE Blake Bell, DE Malik Herring. PHILADELPHIA: P Brett Kern, QB Ian Book, CB Josiah Scott, RB Trey Sermon, S Anthony Harris, LB Kyron Johnson, WR Greg Ward.

<

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up