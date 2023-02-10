New Orleans takes on McNeese, seeks to end 8-game slide

McNeese Cowboys (6-19, 3-9 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (6-17, 3-9 Southland) New Orleans; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

McNeese Cowboys (6-19, 3-9 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (6-17, 3-9 Southland)

New Orleans; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans enters the matchup with McNeese after losing eight games in a row.

The Privateers have gone 5-8 at home. New Orleans is 2-10 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Cowboys are 3-9 in Southland play. McNeese is eighth in the Southland with 20.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Christian Shumate averaging 5.8.

The Privateers and Cowboys square off Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Johnson is shooting 49.2% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Privateers, while averaging 17 points and 4.3 assists. Tyson Jackson is averaging 10.9 points over the past 10 games for New Orleans.

Shumate is shooting 54.7% and averaging 12.5 points for the Cowboys. Harwin Francois is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for McNeese.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 2-8, averaging 71.8 points, 29.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points per game.

Cowboys: 1-9, averaging 69.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

