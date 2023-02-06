New Mexico takes on Nevada, looks for 5th straight home win

Nevada Wolf Pack (18-6, 8-3 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (19-4, 6-4 MWC) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST…

Nevada Wolf Pack (18-6, 8-3 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (19-4, 6-4 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico hosts Nevada aiming to extend its four-game home winning streak.

The Lobos have gone 14-1 at home. New Mexico leads the MWC with 82.0 points and is shooting 49.1%.

The Wolf Pack have gone 8-3 against MWC opponents. Nevada has a 17-5 record against teams over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaelen House is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Lobos, while averaging 17.3 points, 4.7 assists and 2.8 steals. Jamal Mashburn Jr. is averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games for New Mexico.

Jarod Lucas averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolf Pack, scoring 17.4 points while shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc. Kenan Blackshear is shooting 44.6% and averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Nevada.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 6-4, averaging 78.4 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 7-3, averaging 74.0 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

