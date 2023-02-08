New Mexico State visits Harrison and Grand Canyon

New Mexico State Aggies (9-14, 2-9 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (15-8, 6-4 WAC) Phoenix; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

New Mexico State Aggies (9-14, 2-9 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (15-8, 6-4 WAC)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grand Canyon -7; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon hosts the New Mexico State Aggies after Rayshon Harrison scored 28 points in Grand Canyon’s 86-83 win over the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks.

The Antelopes are 11-2 on their home court. Grand Canyon is fifth in the WAC shooting 35.6% from downtown, led by Isaiah Shaw shooting 53.8% from 3-point range.

The Aggies are 2-9 in WAC play. New Mexico State ranks fifth in the WAC with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Deshawndre Washington averaging 5.7.

The Antelopes and Aggies face off Wednesday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabe McGlothan is averaging 10.7 points and eight rebounds for the Antelopes. Harrison is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games for Grand Canyon.

Washington is averaging 11.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Aggies. Xavier Pinson is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Mexico State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 6-4, averaging 75.3 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Aggies: 2-8, averaging 68.3 points, 29.3 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.