New Mexico hosts Akin and Utah State

New Mexico Lobos (19-3, 6-3 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (17-5, 6-3 MWC) Logan, Utah; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

New Mexico Lobos (19-3, 6-3 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (17-5, 6-3 MWC)

Logan, Utah; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utah State -4.5; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State plays the New Mexico Lobos after Daniel Akin scored 23 points in Utah State’s 70-53 victory over the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Aggies have gone 10-1 in home games. Utah State is second in the MWC scoring 79.9 points while shooting 48.7% from the field.

The Lobos have gone 6-3 against MWC opponents. New Mexico scores 82.4 points and has outscored opponents by 11.5 points per game.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Ashworth is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Aggies. Taylor Funk is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah State.

Jamal Mashburn Jr. is scoring 19.5 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Lobos. Jaelen House is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Mexico.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 7-3, averaging 73.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Lobos: 7-3, averaging 79.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.