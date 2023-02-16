New Mexico faces San Jose State, looks to end 4-game slide

New Mexico Lobos (19-7, 6-7 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (16-10, 7-6 MWC) San Jose, California; Friday, 10:30 p.m.…

New Mexico Lobos (19-7, 6-7 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (16-10, 7-6 MWC)

San Jose, California; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico comes into the matchup with San Jose State after losing four straight games.

The Spartans are 10-2 in home games. San Jose State is the MWC leader with 34.2 rebounds per game led by Sage Tolbert averaging 7.3.

The Lobos are 6-7 in conference matchups. New Mexico ranks eighth in the MWC shooting 34.9% from deep. KJ Jenkins paces the Lobos shooting 42.4% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Omari Moore is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Spartans. Alvaro Cardenas Torre is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Jose State.

Jamal Mashburn Jr. is averaging 19.8 points for the Lobos. Jaelen House is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Mexico.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 5-5, averaging 66.8 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Lobos: 5-5, averaging 77.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.