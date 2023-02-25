New Mexico and No. 22 San Diego State square off for conference showdown

San Diego State Aztecs (22-5, 13-2 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (20-8, 7-8 MWC) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 10 p.m.…

San Diego State Aztecs (22-5, 13-2 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (20-8, 7-8 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New Mexico -2.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jamal Mashburn Jr. and the New Mexico Lobos host Matt Bradley and the No. 22 San Diego State Aztecs.

The Lobos are 14-3 on their home court. New Mexico is the MWC leader with 34.4 rebounds per game led by Morris Udeze averaging 9.3.

The Aztecs are 13-2 in MWC play. San Diego State ranks fifth in the MWC shooting 35.8% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaelen House is averaging 16.8 points, 4.7 assists and 2.7 steals for the Lobos. Mashburn is averaging 20.9 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 45.0% over the last 10 games for New Mexico.

Bradley is averaging 13 points for the Aztecs. Lamont Butler is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for San Diego State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 4-6, averaging 78.8 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Aztecs: 9-1, averaging 71.4 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.