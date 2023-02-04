New Hampshire visits Bryant after Daniels’ 20-point game

New Hampshire Wildcats (11-10, 6-3 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (14-8, 5-4 America East) Smithfield, Rhode Island; Saturday, 1 p.m.…

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bryant -6.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire faces the Bryant Bulldogs after Clarence O. Daniels II scored 20 points in New Hampshire’s 74-67 overtime win over the NJIT Highlanders.

The Bulldogs have gone 8-2 in home games. Bryant leads the America East averaging 82.3 points and is shooting 47.1%.

The Wildcats have gone 6-3 against America East opponents. New Hampshire scores 68.4 points while outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charles Pride is shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 15.5 points and six rebounds. Sherif Kenney is averaging 15.4 points over the past 10 games for Bryant.

Daniels is scoring 15.7 points per game with 11.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Wildcats. Nick Johnson is averaging 10.5 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 38.2% over the last 10 games for New Hampshire.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 76.5 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 68.3 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

