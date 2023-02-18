New Hampshire hosts UMBC following Picarelli’s 24-point showing

UMBC Retrievers (17-11, 7-6 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (11-13, 6-6 America East) Durham, New Hampshire; Saturday, 1 p.m.…

UMBC Retrievers (17-11, 7-6 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (11-13, 6-6 America East)

Durham, New Hampshire; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New Hampshire -1; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMBC takes on the New Hampshire Wildcats after Matteo Picarelli scored 24 points in UMBC’s 81-74 loss to the Albany (NY) Great Danes.

The Wildcats are 7-4 in home games. New Hampshire is ninth in the America East scoring 66.6 points while shooting 39.7% from the field.

The Retrievers have gone 7-6 against America East opponents. UMBC scores 75.3 points while outscoring opponents by 2.3 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clarence O. Daniels II is scoring 15.3 points per game with 10.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Wildcats. Nick Johnson is averaging 11.7 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for New Hampshire.

Picarelli averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Retrievers, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Jacob Boonyasith is shooting 43.7% and averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for UMBC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 67.6 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Retrievers: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

