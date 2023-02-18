Nevada visits Utah State following Shulga’s 29-point showing

Nevada Wolf Pack (20-6, 10-3 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (20-7, 9-5 MWC) Logan, Utah; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Nevada Wolf Pack (20-6, 10-3 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (20-7, 9-5 MWC)

Logan, Utah; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utah State -4.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State faces the Nevada Wolf Pack after Max Shulga scored 29 points in Utah State’s 80-65 win against the Air Force Falcons.

The Aggies are 12-2 in home games. Utah State is 2-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wolf Pack are 10-3 against conference opponents. Nevada is fourth in the MWC with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Darrion Williams averaging 5.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Ashworth is averaging 15.6 points and 4.5 assists for the Aggies. Sean Bairstow is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Utah State.

Jarod Lucas averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolf Pack, scoring 17.7 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Kenan Blackshear is shooting 45.8% and averaging 15.5 points over the past 10 games for Nevada.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 6-4, averaging 74.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 7-3, averaging 73.9 points, 29.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.