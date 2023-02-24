Nevada visits Fresno State following Andre’s 26-point game

Nevada Wolf Pack (21-7, 11-4 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (10-17, 6-10 MWC) Fresno, California; Friday, 11 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Nevada Wolf Pack (21-7, 11-4 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (10-17, 6-10 MWC)

Fresno, California; Friday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fresno State -2.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State hosts the Nevada Wolf Pack after Eduardo Andre scored 26 points in Fresno State’s 74-69 victory against the Air Force Falcons.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-6 at home. Fresno State gives up 64.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.9 points per game.

The Wolf Pack are 11-4 in MWC play. Nevada has a 19-6 record against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Hill is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Jemarl Baker Jr. is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Fresno State.

Jarod Lucas is shooting 40.4% and averaging 16.8 points for the Wolf Pack. Darrion Williams is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Nevada.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 63.6 points, 25.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 7-3, averaging 73.9 points, 28.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

