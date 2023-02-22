Nelson, William & Mary Tribe to host Halloran and the Elon Phoenix

Elon Phoenix (8-21, 6-10 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (10-19, 5-11 CAA) Williamsburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Elon Phoenix (8-21, 6-10 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (10-19, 5-11 CAA)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sean Halloran and the Elon Phoenix visit Anders Nelson and the William & Mary Tribe in CAA action Thursday.

The Tribe have gone 9-5 at home. William & Mary ranks second in the CAA shooting 36.7% from deep, led by Nelson shooting 47.1% from 3-point range.

The Phoenix are 6-10 in conference matchups. Elon has a 5-12 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson is scoring 11.6 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Tribe. Gabe Dorsey is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for William & Mary.

Halloran is shooting 40.5% and averaging 13.0 points for the Phoenix. Max Mackinnon is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Elon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 2-8, averaging 65.5 points, 27.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Phoenix: 6-4, averaging 68.0 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

