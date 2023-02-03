Nelson leads Youngstown State against Northern Kentucky after 27-point outing

Northern Kentucky Norse (15-9, 10-3 Horizon) at Youngstown State Penguins (18-6, 10-3 Horizon) Youngstown, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northern Kentucky Norse (15-9, 10-3 Horizon) at Youngstown State Penguins (18-6, 10-3 Horizon)

Youngstown, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State hosts the Northern Kentucky Norse after Adrian Nelson scored 27 points in Youngstown State’s 91-89 overtime win against the Wright State Raiders.

The Penguins have gone 10-2 in home games. Youngstown State is fourth in the Horizon with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Nelson averaging 6.5.

The Norse have gone 10-3 against Horizon opponents. Northern Kentucky is 3-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dwayne Cohill is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Penguins. Brandon Rush is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Youngstown State.

Marques Warrick is shooting 43.5% and averaging 18.8 points for the Norse. Trevon Faulkner is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northern Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 8-2, averaging 82.5 points, 31.6 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Norse: 7-3, averaging 68.3 points, 29.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 10.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

