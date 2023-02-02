Nelson leads William & Mary against Hampton after 22-point game

William & Mary Tribe (9-14, 4-6 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (5-17, 2-8 CAA) Hampton, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

William & Mary Tribe (9-14, 4-6 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (5-17, 2-8 CAA)

Hampton, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: EVEN; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary plays the Hampton Pirates after Anders Nelson scored 22 points in William & Mary’s 92-73 loss to the Towson Tigers.

The Pirates are 4-5 on their home court. Hampton averages 10.5 turnovers per game and is 2- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Tribe are 4-6 against conference opponents. William & Mary leads the CAA shooting 37.6% from deep. Miguel Ayesa paces the Tribe shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Russell Dean is averaging 13.6 points and 4.3 assists for the Pirates. Jordan Nesbitt is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for Hampton.

Nelson is averaging 11.9 points and 4.5 assists for the Tribe. Gabe Dorsey is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for William & Mary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, averaging 66.1 points, 28.7 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Tribe: 4-6, averaging 68.0 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.