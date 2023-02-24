Nelson leads Manhattan against Marist after 24-point performance

Marist Red Foxes (9-17, 5-12 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (10-15, 8-8 MAAC) Riverdale, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Marist Red Foxes (9-17, 5-12 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (10-15, 8-8 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Manhattan -5; over/under is 129

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan plays the Marist Red Foxes after Anthony Nelson scored 24 points in Manhattan’s 73-72 victory over the Fairfield Stags.

The Jaspers are 5-7 on their home court. Manhattan allows 70.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.4 points per game.

The Red Foxes are 5-12 in MAAC play. Marist ranks third in the MAAC with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Patrick Gardner averaging 5.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson is averaging 15.4 points, 4.6 assists and 1.9 steals for the Jaspers. Samir Stewart is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Manhattan.

Isaiah Brickner is averaging 7.2 points for the Red Foxes. Gardner is averaging 19.0 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 53.3% over the past 10 games for Marist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 5-5, averaging 67.4 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Red Foxes: 2-8, averaging 60.3 points, 29.9 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.