Nelson leads Delaware against Elon after 30-point game

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (15-15, 7-10 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (8-22, 6-11 CAA)

Elon, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Elon -3.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware visits the Elon Phoenix after Jameer Nelson Jr. scored 30 points in Delaware’s 73-71 victory against the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

The Phoenix are 5-8 in home games. Elon is 3- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.8 turnovers per game.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens have gone 7-10 against CAA opponents. Delaware has an 8-11 record against teams over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Halloran is shooting 40.9% and averaging 12.9 points for the Phoenix. Zac Ervin is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Elon.

Christian Ray is averaging 9.3 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Ebby Asamoah is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Delaware.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 6-4, averaging 67.8 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Fightin’ Blue Hens: 4-6, averaging 69.5 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

