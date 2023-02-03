Nelson leads Delaware against Charleston (SC) after 20-point outing

Charleston (SC) Cougars (21-3, 9-2 CAA) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (12-12, 4-7 CAA) Newark, Delaware; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Charleston (SC) Cougars (21-3, 9-2 CAA) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (12-12, 4-7 CAA)

Newark, Delaware; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware hosts the Charleston (SC) Cougars after Jameer Nelson Jr. scored 20 points in Delaware’s 70-62 loss to the Monmouth Hawks.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens have gone 8-3 in home games. Delaware has a 5-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Cougars are 9-2 in conference games. Charleston (SC) ranks eighth in the CAA shooting 32.4% from deep. Jack Miller leads the Cougars shooting 50% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson is shooting 44.3% and averaging 19.7 points for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Jyare Davis is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Delaware.

Reyne Smith averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc. Dalton Bolon is averaging 12.9 points over the past 10 games for Charleston (SC).

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Blue Hens: 4-6, averaging 67.6 points, 28.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Cougars: 8-2, averaging 78.0 points, 37.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

