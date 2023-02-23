Nelson and Manhattan host Marist

Marist Red Foxes (9-17, 5-12 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (10-15, 8-8 MAAC) Riverdale, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Marist Red Foxes (9-17, 5-12 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (10-15, 8-8 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan hosts the Marist Red Foxes after Anthony Nelson scored 24 points in Manhattan’s 73-72 win against the Fairfield Stags.

The Jaspers have gone 5-7 at home. Manhattan is 3-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Red Foxes are 5-12 in conference play. Marist ranks third in the MAAC with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Patrick Gardner averaging 5.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson is averaging 15.4 points, 4.6 assists and 1.9 steals for the Jaspers. Samir Stewart is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Manhattan.

Gardner is scoring 18.5 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Red Foxes. Noah Harris is averaging 8.9 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 31.9% over the past 10 games for Marist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 5-5, averaging 67.4 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Red Foxes: 2-8, averaging 60.3 points, 29.9 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.