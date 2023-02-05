Nebraska plays Penn State following Griesel’s 21-point game

Penn State Nittany Lions (14-8, 5-6 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-13, 3-9 Big Ten) Lincoln, Nebraska; Sunday, 4:30 p.m.…

Penn State Nittany Lions (14-8, 5-6 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-13, 3-9 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nebraska -5; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska plays the Penn State Nittany Lions after Sam Griesel scored 21 points in Nebraska’s 72-56 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Cornhuskers are 7-3 on their home court. Nebraska has a 6-13 record against teams above .500.

The Nittany Lions are 5-6 in Big Ten play. Penn State ranks sixth in the Big Ten with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Pickett averaging 6.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Derrick Walker is averaging 13.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Cornhuskers. Keisei Tominaga is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Nebraska.

Pickett is averaging 17.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and seven assists for the Nittany Lions. Seth Lundy is averaging 14.1 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Penn State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 3-7, averaging 61.8 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Nittany Lions: 5-5, averaging 68.4 points, 28.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

