Nebraska hosts Wisconsin after Tominaga’s 24-point game

Wisconsin Badgers (14-9, 6-7 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (11-14, 4-10 Big Ten) Lincoln, Nebraska; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wisconsin Badgers (14-9, 6-7 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (11-14, 4-10 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska hosts the Wisconsin Badgers after Keisei Tominaga scored 24 points in Nebraska’s 93-72 loss to the Michigan Wolverines.

The Cornhuskers have gone 8-3 in home games. Nebraska allows 69.3 points and has been outscored by 3.3 points per game.

The Badgers are 6-7 in Big Ten play. Wisconsin ranks fifth in the Big Ten allowing 63.2 points while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Griesel is averaging 11.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Cornhuskers. Derrick Walker is averaging 13.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists over the past 10 games for Nebraska.

Steven Crowl is averaging 12 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Badgers. Connor Essegian is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wisconsin.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 3-7, averaging 64.0 points, 27.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Badgers: 3-7, averaging 60.7 points, 26.0 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.